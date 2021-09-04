Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 599.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.