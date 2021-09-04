Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in BHP Group by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $63.01 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BHP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

