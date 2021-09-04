Burney Co. Grows Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of Deluxe worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 289.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.70. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 4.99%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Deluxe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.