Burney Co. Invests $1.24 Million in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after buying an additional 317,800 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.77. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.