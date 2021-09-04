Burney Co. Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 22.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $415.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $433.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.85.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

