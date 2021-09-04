Burney Co. Takes $840,000 Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,894 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,240. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.21 and a beta of 1.24. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

