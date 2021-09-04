CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAHC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CAHC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. CA Healthcare Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,063,000.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

