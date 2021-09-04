Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis Sells 352 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cable One alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,085.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,967.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,871.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

CABO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.