Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CL King raised Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $928.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,061,466.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $443,417.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,083,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after acquiring an additional 282,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 309,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 13.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 302,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Caleres by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

