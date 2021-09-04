Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after acquiring an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares in the company, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

CPT stock opened at $153.44 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

