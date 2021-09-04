Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

CPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

