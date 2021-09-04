Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Head to Head Comparison

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canaan and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 21.94 -$32.96 million N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.26 $246.43 million $1.64 25.93

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Canaan and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan -22.26% -33.18% -12.43% Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18%

Summary

Sumco beats Canaan on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

