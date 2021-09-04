Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$57.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

DLMAF opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $47.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

