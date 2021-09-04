Canaccord Genuity Raises Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Price Target to GBX 1,765

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,965 ($25.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 945 ($12.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,082 ($27.20). The company has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 61.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,716.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,532.25.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Also, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

