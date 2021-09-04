Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$145.00 to C$158.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$142.40.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.24. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$112.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.19.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

