Cango (NYSE:CANG) Trading Down 4.2%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 8,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 662,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $672.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cango by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cango by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cango by 114.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 185,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

