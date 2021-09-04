Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,898 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $175.04. 4,097,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,283. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

