Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,018,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,915,000 after acquiring an additional 78,586 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 51,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,689.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 941,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,780. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

