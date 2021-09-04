Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 409,913 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,913 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 208,484 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,798,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Shares of RIDE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.25. 6,203,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,258,698. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.87. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.