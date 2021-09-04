Capital Analysts LLC Makes New Investment in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLIS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $3,212,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $97,337,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Talis Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

TLIS stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -7.96 EPS for the current year.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

