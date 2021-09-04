Capital Analysts LLC Sells 138 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after acquiring an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after buying an additional 607,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

