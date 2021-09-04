Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CureVac alerts:

CVAC opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.47. CureVac has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.