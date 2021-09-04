Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after purchasing an additional 526,006 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after purchasing an additional 193,847 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 24.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,891,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,190,000 after purchasing an additional 570,128 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.61 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

