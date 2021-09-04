Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.