Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after buying an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $111,291,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

