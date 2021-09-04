Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $903,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 191,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after purchasing an additional 119,931 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.45. 209,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,724. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $245.61. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

