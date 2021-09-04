Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,155. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.