Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 19,118 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 10.3% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Pearson stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 183,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

