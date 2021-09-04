CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.31

Shares of CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.31 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 9496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

About CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

