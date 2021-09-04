Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CRRFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS CRRFY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 64,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

