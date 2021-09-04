CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Shares Down 2.2%

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 4,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emissions control and other catalysis markets. It caters automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.