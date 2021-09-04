CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 161.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $18.36 million and $1.99 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 326.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00125724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00179580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.53 or 0.00807056 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.