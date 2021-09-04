Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Reduced by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $10,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 559,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,865. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

