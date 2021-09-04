Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CYAD. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Celyad Oncology stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celyad Oncology (CYAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.