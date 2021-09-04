Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 1,547 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Center For Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,717,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

