Center For Asset Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Center For Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,312,000 after purchasing an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,222,000 after purchasing an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on CM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

