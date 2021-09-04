Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.30. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 5,302 shares.

EBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

