Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

