Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $255.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,927.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.