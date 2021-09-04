Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CERE stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.35.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,406,000 after buying an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,304,000 after buying an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after buying an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

