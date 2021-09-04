Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Trading Down 2.9%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s share price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.69. 680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,039,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

