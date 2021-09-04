Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Decreased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cerner by 11.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Cerner by 7.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,451,000 after buying an additional 223,803 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

CERN stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

