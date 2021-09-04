Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $37.15. 16,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 551,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -118.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Edge sold 9,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,736,930 shares of company stock worth $201,841,236. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

