ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ChargePoint in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

CHPT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $5,869,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.