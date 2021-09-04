Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Raised to $210.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.07.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.74 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

