Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,729. The stock has a market cap of $188.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.