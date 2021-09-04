Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 495,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 88,044 shares during the period. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.551 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Chunghwa Telecom’s payout ratio is presently 82.88%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.