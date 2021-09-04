Cindicator (CND) Trading 20.7% Higher This Week

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Cindicator coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market cap of $41.20 million and $626,389.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00061399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00127317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00179097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00806780 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

