Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

