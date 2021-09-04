Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Western Digital by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth $46,564,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $31,066,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at about $25,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.29 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.