Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kellogg by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

